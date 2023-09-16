Max Homa is in 35th place, at -2, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Max Homa Insights

Homa has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in six of his last 17 rounds played.

Homa has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, Homa has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.

Homa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Homa has qualified for the weekend seven times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 17 -7 267 1 20 4 10 $9.4M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

The past eight times Homa has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard two times. He has also finished among the top 10 three times and his average finish has been 30th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

Homa finished 35th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Homa will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,334 yards during the past year.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the TOUR Championship, which landed him in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the TOUR Championship, Homa was better than just 14% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Homa recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Homa carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.7).

Homa's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the TOUR Championship were less than the field average of 9.5.

In that most recent outing, Homa had a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.8).

Homa finished the TOUR Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the TOUR Championship, Homa fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Homa Odds to Win: +1400

All statistics in this article reflect Homa's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

