The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) will battle at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 27

Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 27 Ole Miss has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Rebels have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -1000 or shorter.

Georgia Tech lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Yellow Jackets have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +625 odds on them winning this game.

The Rebels have a 90.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+17.5)



Georgia Tech (+17.5) So far this season, Ole Miss is undefeated against the spread.

Georgia Tech has one win against the spread in one games this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (62.5)



Over (62.5) Together, the two teams combine for 96 points per game, 33.5 points more than the over/under of 62.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 37 37 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 29 29 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.