Penn State vs. Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Penn State vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Penn State vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-14.5)
|48.5
|-600
|+425
|DraftKings
|Penn State (-14.5)
|48.5
|-650
|+470
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-14.5)
|48.5
|-720
|+500
Penn State vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Penn State has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Nittany Lions have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Illinois has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.
Penn State & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
|To Win the Big Ten
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
|Illinois
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
