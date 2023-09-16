The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Vincent Whaley is currently in 20th place with a score of -3.

Looking to place a bet on Vincent Whaley at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Vincent Whaley Insights

Whaley has finished below par six times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Whaley has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Whaley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 54 -4 240 0 5 0 0 $68,132

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Whaley's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 22nd.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Whaley finished 20th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-72 course measures 7,123 yards this week, 105 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Whaley has played in the past year has been 170 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Whaley's Last Time Out

Whaley was in the second percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was below average, putting him in the 31st percentile of the field.

Whaley was better than just 18% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.50.

Whaley failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Whaley had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Whaley recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 5.2 on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Whaley's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.9).

Whaley finished the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Whaley had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Whaley Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Whaley's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.