The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) will battle the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 37, Georgia Southern 32

Wisconsin 37, Georgia Southern 32 Wisconsin has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Badgers have played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Georgia Southern has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Eagles have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +650 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Badgers a 90.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Southern (+19.5)



Georgia Southern (+19.5) Wisconsin is winless against the spread this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Georgia Southern is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (65)



Over (65) The point total for the game of 65 is 6.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wisconsin (30 points per game) and Georgia Southern (41.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 53.5 58 Implied Total AVG 36.5 41 32 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

