As of September 17 the Atlanta Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, place them 15th in the league.

Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.

Atlanta averaged 318.6 yards per game on offense last season (24th in ), and it ranked 27th defensively with 362.1 yards allowed per game.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

As favorites, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

The Falcons won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Richie Grant registered 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +20000 2 September 17 Packers - +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions - +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +10000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +12500 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +6600 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +3000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +5000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +12500 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +20000 16 December 24 Colts - +25000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +12500 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3000

Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.