2023 Fortinet Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After the third round at the 2023 Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala is currently atop the leaderboard (+135 to win).
Fortinet Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Silverado CC (North)
- Location: Napa, California
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,123 yards
Fortinet Championship Best Odds to Win
Sahith Theegala
- Tee Time: 4:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-17)
- Odds to Win: +135
Theegala Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|13th
|Round 2
|64
|-8
|7
|1
|1st
|Round 3
|67
|-5
|5
|0
|5th
Justin Thomas
- Tee Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
- Odds to Win: +350
Thomas Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|20th
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|8th
|Round 3
|65
|-7
|5
|0
|1st
Cameron Davis
- Tee Time: 4:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
- Odds to Win: +400
Davis Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|13th
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|19th
|Round 3
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|1st
Seonghyeon Kim
- Tee Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
- Odds to Win: +750
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|5
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|8th
|Round 3
|69
|-3
|5
|2
|15th
Eric Cole
- Tee Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-14)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Cole Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|7
|3
|13th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|2nd
|Round 3
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|7th
Fortinet Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Matt Kuchar
|5th (-14)
|+1200
|Lucas Herbert
|28th (-7)
|+6600
|Callum Tarren
|7th (-12)
|+6600
|Sam Stevens
|37th (-6)
|+8000
|Harry Hall
|37th (-6)
|+8000
|Beau Hossler
|37th (-6)
|+9000
|Ryan Moore
|28th (-7)
|+10000
|Max Homa
|11th (-10)
|+10000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|47th (-5)
|+10000
|Nate Lashley
|57th (-3)
|+10000
