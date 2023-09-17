Kyle Pitts has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers have given up 189 passing yards per game, 16th in the league.

Last season, Pitts got 59 targets and converted them into 28 catches for 356 yards and two TDs, averaging 35.6 yards per tilt.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pitts and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pitts vs. the Packers

Pitts vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Through the air, Green Bay allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Packers allowed 19 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Green Bay allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 197 passing yards the Packers yielded on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the pass.

The Packers' defense ranked 11th in league play last year by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Watch Falcons vs Packers on Fubo!

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pitts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts went over on receiving yards prop bets in 30.0% of his games (three of 10) last year.

He was targeted on 59 passes last year, averaging 6.0 yards per target.

Pitts had a receiving touchdown in two of 10 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in a game.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pitts' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/25/2022 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 1 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/23/2022 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/30/2022 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 80 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2022 Week 9 7 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/10/2022 Week 10 8 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.