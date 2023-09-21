Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Forsyth County, Georgia this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brookwood High School at South Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21

7:30 PM ET on September 21 Location: Cumming, GA

Cumming, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Seckinger High School at Forsyth Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cumming, GA

Cumming, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at Shiloh High School