Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Dacula High School at Denmark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21

7:30 PM ET on September 21 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at B.E.S.T. Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 22

5:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Alcovy High School at Woodward Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: College Park, GA

College Park, GA Conference: 6A - Region 3

6A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon School at Athens Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at North Cobb Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverwood High School at Westminster Schools

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

First Presbyterian Day School at Mount Pisgah Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pope High School at Alpharetta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Clayton High School at Trinity Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Sharpsburg, GA

Sharpsburg, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Collins Hill High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northview High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Druid Hills High School at Southeast Whitfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Dalton, GA

Dalton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at South Atlanta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Roswell High School at Johns Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas County High School at Langston Hughes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA Conference: 6A - Region 5

6A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fellowship Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Banneker High School at Villa Rica High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Villa Rica, GA

Villa Rica, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Cobb High School at Milton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge High School at Chattahoochee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

King's Ridge Christian School at Bethlehem Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Bethlehem, GA

Bethlehem, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lithia Springs High School at Maynard H Jackson High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 22

8:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lithonia High School at Frederick Douglass High School