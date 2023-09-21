Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Troup County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Troup County, Georgia this week.
Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Whitewater High School at LaGrange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Callaway High School at Redan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Starr's Mill High School at Troup County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaFayette Christian Academy at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sharpsburg, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
