In one of the two matchups on the Serie A slate on Friday, Frosinone Calcio and Salernitana square off at Stadio Arechi.

Frosinone Calcio (2-1-1) journeys to match up with Salernitana (0-2-2) at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET

Favorite: Salernitana (+140)

Salernitana (+140) Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+185)

Frosinone Calcio (+185) Draw: (+225)

Genoa CFC (1-1-2) travels to play US Lecce (2-2-0) at Via del Mare in Lecce.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET

Favorite: US Lecce (+135)

US Lecce (+135) Underdog: Genoa CFC (+200)

Genoa CFC (+200) Draw: (+210)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.