Trying to find information on the best bets in ACC action in Week 4, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the NC State vs. Virginia matchup, and picking Temple (+23.5) over Miami (FL) on the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all ACC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 4 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Temple +23.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls

Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 9.6 points

Miami (FL) by 9.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Marshall -4.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd

Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd Projected Favorite & Spread: Marshall by 15.4 points

Marshall by 15.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UConn +21.5 vs. Duke

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at UConn Huskies

Duke Blue Devils at UConn Huskies Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 16 points

Duke by 16 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Make your ACC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 4 ACC Total Bets

Over 47.5 - NC State vs. Virginia

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers

NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers Projected Total: 58.3 points

58.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 22

September 22 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - Miami (FL) vs. Temple

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls

Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls Projected Total: 52.5 points

52.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 41.5 - Virginia Tech vs. Marshall

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd

Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd Projected Total: 46.2 points

46.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 4 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Duke 3-0 (1-0 ACC) 36.0 / 9.3 458.7 / 300.7 Florida State 3-0 (1-0 ACC) 47.3 / 22.0 462.7 / 391.7 Louisville 3-0 (1-0 ACC) 38.7 / 16.0 528.7 / 337.0 Miami (FL) 3-0 (0-0 ACC) 44.7 / 14.3 511.0 / 271.0 North Carolina 3-0 (0-0 ACC) 34.0 / 21.3 494.3 / 382.7 Wake Forest 3-0 (0-0 ACC) 33.3 / 20.3 440.0 / 324.7 Syracuse 3-0 (0-0 ACC) 49.3 / 9.0 542.7 / 275.7 NC State 2-1 (0-0 ACC) 31.0 / 22.0 402.0 / 306.7 Clemson 2-1 (0-1 ACC) 40.3 / 19.7 489.3 / 246.7 Virginia Tech 1-2 (0-0 ACC) 23.0 / 25.3 324.3 / 341.3 Pittsburgh 1-2 (0-0 ACC) 24.0 / 17.0 321.3 / 236.0 Boston College 1-2 (0-1 ACC) 28.0 / 28.7 391.3 / 357.3 Georgia Tech 1-2 (0-1 ACC) 35.0 / 33.3 513.3 / 438.3 Virginia 0-3 (0-0 ACC) 20.7 / 42.3 316.7 / 451.7

Watch ACC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.