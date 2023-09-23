Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Our computer model predicts the Ball State Cardinals will take down the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Scheumann Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Ball State (+6.5)
|Toss Up (60.5)
|Ball State 30, Georgia Southern 29
Week 4 Sun Belt Predictions
Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)
- The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.
- The Eagles have posted one win against the spread this season.
- Georgia Southern is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- One Eagles game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.
- The point total average for Georgia Southern games this season is 64.5, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Ball State Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Ball State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.
- Out of Cardinals two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for the Ball State this season is 9.5 points lower than this game's over/under.
Eagles vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia Southern
|32.3
|23.3
|41.5
|17.5
|14
|35
|Ball State
|20.7
|32
|45
|7
|8.5
|44.5
