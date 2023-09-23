The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) meet at Scheumann Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Georgia Southern is averaging 32.3 points per game offensively this season (55th in the FBS), and is allowing 23.3 points per game (74th) on the defensive side of the ball. Ball State has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks 25th-worst in points per game (20.7) this season and 22nd-worst in points surrendered per game (32.0).

Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Ball State 463.3 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (113th) 380.0 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.7 (59th) 130.0 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.7 (79th) 333.3 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.0 (116th) 10 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has recorded 945 yards (315.0 ypg) on 98-of-136 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 184 rushing yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, OJ Arnold has carried the ball 22 times for 166 yards (55.3 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 52 yards through the air.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has hauled in 22 catches for 275 yards (91.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Khaleb Hood has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 176 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dalen Cobb's 10 catches are good enough for 115 yards.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has compiled 357 yards (119.0 ypg) while completing 66.1% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has run for 218 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kiael Kelly has run for 77 yards across 16 carries.

Tanner Koziol's 150 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 18 receptions on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Ty Robinson has collected 111 receiving yards (37.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Qian Magwood's 15 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 84 yards.

