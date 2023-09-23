The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) face the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Ball State matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-6.5) 59.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-6.5) 59.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Ball State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

