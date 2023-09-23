The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-2). The point total for the contest is set at 60.5.

Georgia Southern is compiling 32.3 points per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and ranks 73rd defensively with 23.3 points allowed per game. Ball State ranks 107th in points per game (20.7), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 32 points ceded per contest.

Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -6.5 -110 -110 60.5 -115 -105 -250 +200

Week 4 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

One of Georgia Southern's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Georgia Southern has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Georgia Southern has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 945 yards (315 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 72.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 184 rushing yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has carried the ball 22 times for 166 yards (55.3 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 52 yards through the air.

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s team-leading 275 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 29 targets) with two touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has put up a 176-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 28 targets.

Dalen Cobb has been the target of 12 passes and compiled 10 grabs for 115 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per contest.

Davion Rhodes leads the team with one sack, and also has one TFL.

Georgia Southern's top-tackler, Marques Watson-Trent, has 13 tackles and one TFL this year.

TJ Smith has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

