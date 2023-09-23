The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Truist Field. The Yellow Jackets will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-3.5) 59.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-4.5) 59.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Wake Forest has won one game against the spread this season.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

