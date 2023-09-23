The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) and the UAB Blazers (1-2) meet at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 25th-best in total offense (467.7 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (264.3 yards allowed per game). UAB ranks 65th in points per game (30.3), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS with 32 points ceded per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN2.

Georgia vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream:

City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Georgia vs. UAB Key Statistics

Georgia UAB 467.7 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.3 (56th) 264.3 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (86th) 149 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.7 (103rd) 318.7 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.7 (14th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 846 yards (282 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 74% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 31 rushing yards on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 118 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 23 times for 96 yards (32 per game) and one touchdown.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 134 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 17 targets).

Rara Thomas has put together a 132-yard season so far, hauling in five passes on six targets.

Dominic Lovett has a total of 110 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has been a dual threat for UAB this season. He has 956 passing yards (318.7 per game) while completing 80.3% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 94 yards (31.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs has rushed 27 times for 127 yards, with one touchdown.

Tejhaun Palmer has registered 12 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 148 (49.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has recorded 127 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) on six receptions.

Samario Rudolph has racked up 127 reciving yards (42.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

