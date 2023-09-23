The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) are overwhelming 42-point favorites on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the UAB Blazers (1-2). The total has been set at 54.5 points for this game.

On defense, Georgia has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by giving up just 8 points per game. The offense ranks 30th (39 points per game). UAB is accumulating 440.3 total yards per game on offense this season (43rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 379.3 total yards per contest (89th-ranked).

Georgia vs. UAB Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Georgia vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -42 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Week 4 SEC Betting Trends

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-3-0).

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 42-point favorites.

Georgia has not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.

Georgia has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Georgia has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 0.0% chance to win.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 846 passing yards for Georgia, completing 74% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 118 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 23 times for 96 yards (32 per game) and one touchdown.

Brock Bowers' team-leading 134 yards as a receiver have come on 13 catches (out of 17 targets).

Rara Thomas has grabbed five passes while averaging 44 yards per game.

Dominic Lovett's 14 catches have turned into 110 yards.

Mykel Williams has racked up two sacks to pace the team, while also picking up two TFL and three tackles.

Tykee Smith has 12 tackles, two TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

