The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) host a Big 12 clash against the BYU Cougars (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Kansas ranks 34th in scoring offense (37.7 points per game) and 57th in scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, BYU is generating 31.0 points per contest (61st-ranked). It ranks 31st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (15.7 points allowed per game).

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Kansas vs. BYU Key Statistics

Kansas BYU 500.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.7 (115th) 273.7 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (49th) 216.7 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.3 (126th) 283.7 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.3 (72nd) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has 575 yards passing for Kansas, completing 75% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and one interception this season.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 303 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner. He's also tacked on eight catches for 131 yards (43.7 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 25 times for 175 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 14 receptions for 212 yards (70.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Luke Grimm has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 157 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quentin Skinner has compiled 10 catches for 151 yards, an average of 50.3 yards per game.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 660 yards on 61.1% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with one interception this season.

LJ Martin has rushed for 195 yards on 45 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Aidan Robbins has racked up 10 carries and totaled 29 yards.

Isaac Rex has racked up 184 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Chase Roberts has 13 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 138 yards (46.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Darius Lassiter's 16 targets have resulted in nine catches for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas or BYU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.