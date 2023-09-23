The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are expected to win their matchup versus the Kennesaw State Owls at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Kennesaw State vs. Tennessee Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee Tech (-0.7) 47.0 Tennessee Tech 24, Kennesaw State 23

Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)

The Owls went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Last year, nine Owls games went over the point total.

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Owls vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 9.0 40.3 7.0 20.0 10.0 50.5 Kennesaw State 28.7 21.7 33.0 19.0 20.0 27.0

