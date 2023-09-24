The Atlanta Falcons' (2-0) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions (1-1) currently has two players on it. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 24 from Ford Field.

Last time out, the Falcons won 25-24 over the Green Bay Packers.

In their most recent outing, the Lions lost 37-31 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Thigh Questionable Jeff Okudah CB Foot Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Thigh Doubtful Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Toe Questionable Taylor Decker OT Ankle Out Kerby Joseph S Hip Out Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Out Josh Reynolds WR Groin Questionable Antoine Green WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Knee Out

Falcons vs. Lions Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Falcons Season Insights (2022)

The Falcons compiled 318.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 27th, allowing 362.1 yards per game.

Atlanta put up 21.5 points per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it ranked 23rd defensively with 22.7 points allowed per game.

While the Falcons' pass defense ranked 25th with 231.9 passing yards allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking second-worst (158.8 passing yards per game).

Atlanta owned the 23rd-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (130.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was better offensively, ranking third-best with 159.9 rushing yards per game.

The Falcons ranked 24th in the league with a -4 turnover margin last season after forcing 17 turnovers (27th in the NFL) and committing 21 (eighth in the NFL).

Falcons vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Moneyline: Lions (-165), Falcons (+140)

Lions (-165), Falcons (+140) Total: 46 points

