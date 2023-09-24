Kyle Pitts has a good matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the Detroit Lions in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions give up 268.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Pitts has four catches for 59 yards so far this year. He has been targeted eight times, and puts up 29.5 yards per contest.

Pitts vs. the Lions

Pitts vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 102 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 102 REC YPG / REC TD No player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is giving up 268.5 yards per game this year, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Lions' defense is ranked 25th in the league with four passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Pitts has 16.0% of his team's target share (eight targets on 50 passing attempts).

He has been targeted eight times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (70th in NFL).

Pitts, in two games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

