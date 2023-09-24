The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Raiders vs. Steelers Insights (2022)

Last year, the Raiders averaged just 2.8 more points per game (23.2) than the Steelers gave up (20.4).

Pittsburgh scored 6.5 fewer points per game (18.1) than Las Vegas surrendered (24.6) last year.

The Raiders collected 22.1 more yards per game (352.5) than the Steelers allowed per outing (330.4) last year.

Pittsburgh racked up 43 fewer yards per game (322.6) than Las Vegas allowed (365.6) per outing last year.

Last year the Raiders averaged 121.1 rushing yards per game, 13 more than the Steelers allowed per contest (108.1).

Last year Pittsburgh rushed for just 0.9 fewer yards (121.9) than Las Vegas allowed per outing (122.8).

The Raiders turned the ball over 21 times last year, two fewer than the Steelers forced turnovers (23).

Pittsburgh turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than Las Vegas forced turnovers (13) last season.

Raiders Home Performance (2022)

The Raiders put up 27.1 points per game at home (3.9 more than their overall average), and gave up 26.1 at home (1.5 more than overall).

At home, the Raiders accumulated 363.6 yards per game and gave up 379.8. That's more than they gained (352.5) and allowed (365.6) overall.

Las Vegas accumulated 236.4 passing yards per game at home (five more than its overall average), and gave up 234.9 at home (eight less than overall).

The Raiders' averages of rushing yards gained (127.3) and conceded (144.9) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 121.1 and 122.8, respectively.

The Raiders converted 43.3% of third downs in home games (3.4% higher than their overall average), and gave up 38.5% at home (3.2% lower than overall).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Denver W 17-16 CBS 9/17/2023 at Buffalo L 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh - NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England - CBS

Steelers Away Performance (2022)

The Steelers scored 16.6 points per game in road games a season ago (1.5 less than their overall average), and conceded 22.2 in road games (1.8 more than overall).

On the road, the Steelers accumulated 325.8 yards per game and conceded 353.1. That was more than they gained (322.6) and allowed (330.4) overall.

On the road, Pittsburgh racked up 197.8 passing yards per game and conceded 237.2. That was less than it gained overall (200.6), and more than it allowed (222.3).

On the road, the Steelers accumulated 128 rushing yards per game and gave up 115.9. That was more than they gained (121.9) and allowed (108.1) overall.

On the road last year, the Steelers converted 40.7% of third downs and allowed 40.2% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (44.9%), and more than they allowed (39.4%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco L 30-7 FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland W 26-22 ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX

