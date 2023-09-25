Scan the injury report for the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2), which currently has seven players listed, as the Bengals ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25 at 8:15 PM .

The Bengals squared off against the Baltimore Ravens in their most recent game, falling 27-24.

The Rams' last outing ended in a 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Burrow QB Calf Questionable Irvin Smith Jr. TE Hamstring Doubtful Nick Scott S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Joseph Ossai DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Tycen Anderson S Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joseph Noteboom OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Decobie Durant DB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Jonah Williams DE Back Limited Participation In Practice Puka Nacua WR Oblique Questionable Brian Allen OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Bengals vs. Rams Game Info

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: ESPN

Bengals Season Insights (2022)

The Bengals averaged 360.5 yards per game offensively last year (eighth in NFL), and they gave up 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Cincinnati owned the seventh-ranked offense last season (26.1 points per game), and it was better defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 20.1 points allowed per game.

Offensively, the Bengals were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by averaging 265 passing yards per game. They ranked 23rd on defense (229.1 passing yards allowed per game).

Cincinnati ranked fourth-worst in rushing offense (95.5 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking seventh with 106.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 24 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (fourth in NFL), the Bengals (+6) had the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season.

Rams Season Insights (2022)

The Rams were a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. On defense, they ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

Los Angeles compiled 18.1 points per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it ranked 21st on the other side of the ball with 22.6 points allowed per game.

The Rams put up 182.8 passing yards per game offensively last year (27th in NFL), and they gave up 226 passing yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

Los Angeles averaged 97.7 rushing yards per game on offense (27th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 13th on defense with 115.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Rams had the 16th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at -1, forcing 22 turnovers (17th in NFL) while turning it over 23 times (17th in NFL).

Bengals vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-1.5)

Bengals (-1.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-130), Rams (+110)

Bengals (-130), Rams (+110) Total: 43.5 points

