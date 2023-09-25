MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, September 25
As we head into Monday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Padres (Blake Snell) against the Giants (Logan Webb).
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for September 25.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Diamondbacks at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (12-7) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will look to Clarke Schmidt (9-9) when the clubs meet Monday.
|ARI: Kelly
|NYY: Schmidt
|28 (165.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (151 IP)
|3.48
|ERA
|4.65
|9.6
|K/9
|8.5
For a full breakdown of the Kelly vs Schmidt matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Yankees
- ARI Odds to Win: -130
- NYY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-8) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Patrick Sandoval (7-13) when the teams meet on Monday.
|TEX: Gray
|LAA: Sandoval
|28 (151.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (141.2 IP)
|4.04
|ERA
|4.64
|8.0
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Angels
- TEX Odds to Win: -190
- LAA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Rangers at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Justin Verlander (11-8) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Luis Castillo (14-7) when the clubs play on Monday.
|HOU: Verlander
|SEA: Castillo
|25 (149.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (188.1 IP)
|3.44
|ERA
|3.11
|7.9
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -120
- HOU Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Snell (14-9) to the hill as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Webb (10-13) when the clubs meet Monday.
|SD: Snell
|SF: Webb
|31 (174 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (207 IP)
|2.38
|ERA
|3.48
|11.7
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- SF Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Padres at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.