Justin Steele will start for the Chicago Cubs in the first of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 299 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-high .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (909 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.296).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Elder has recorded 16 quality starts this year.

Elder enters the matchup with 26 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals W 10-3 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Allan Winans Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Max Fried Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home Charlie Morton Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Wright Jake Irvin 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Corbin 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home - Trevor Williams

