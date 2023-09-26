When the Atlanta Braves (100-56) go head to head against the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:20 PM ET, Austin Riley will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +115 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-140) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 141 times and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Braves have an 80-34 record (winning 70.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 4-5 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 27, or 45%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 15 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.