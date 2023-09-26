Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .282 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .270 with 27 doubles, 36 home runs and 55 walks.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 138 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 33 of them (23.9%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (38.4%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (18.1%).

In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 69 .297 AVG .244 .367 OBP .319 .590 SLG .484 35 XBH 28 19 HR 17 44 RBI 47 59/28 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings