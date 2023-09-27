When the Atlanta Braves (101-56) go head to head against the Chicago Cubs (82-75) at Truist Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 7:20 PM ET, Austin Riley will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Cubs are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-160). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines - ATL (1-0, 4.40 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (8-10, 5.24 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 93, or 65.5%, of the 142 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 66-24 (winning 73.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 27 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Austin Riley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

