At +5000 as of September 27, the Atlanta Falcons aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

A total of seven Falcons games last season hit the over.

Atlanta totaled 318.6 yards per game on offense last season (24th in NFL), and it ranked 27th on defense with 362.1 yards allowed per game.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

As the underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. As favorites, however, went unbeaten (4-0).

The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Allgeier also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one TD.

In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

In 17 games last year, Richie Grant delivered 3.0 TFL, 122 tackles, and two interceptions.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +30000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +30000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +40000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

