Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Bibb County, Georgia this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Bibb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rutland High School at Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Northeast High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Westside High School - Macon
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gatewood Schools at Central Fellowship Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederica Academy at Tattnall Square Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford Academy at Deerfield-Windsor School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Albany, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kendrick High School at Academy for Classical Education
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Presbyterian Day School at Commerce High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Commerce, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
