Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clayton County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Clayton County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Clayton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
LaGrange High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrow High School at Alcovy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Covington, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
