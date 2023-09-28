Jennifer Brady, off a defeat in the round of 32 of the US Open (to Caroline Wozniacki) in her last tournament, will open the China Open in Beijing, China against Peyton Stearns in the round of 64. Brady's odds are +6600 to win this event at National Tennis Center.

Brady at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Brady's Next Match

In her opening match at the China Open, on Sunday, October 1 (at 1:45 AM ET) in the round of 64, Brady will meet Stearns.

Brady currently has odds of +110 to win her next contest versus Stearns.

Brady Stats

In her most recent match, Brady was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 1-6 against Wozniacki in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Through four tournaments over the past year, Brady is 4-4 and has not won a title.

In four tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Brady has gone 4-4.

Brady, over the past year, has played eight matches across all court surfaces, and 24.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Brady has played eight matches over the past year, and she has totaled 24.3 games per match while winning 48.5% of games.

Over the past year, Brady has been victorious in 33.7% of her return games and 63.5% of her service games.

Brady has won 33.7% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 63.5% of her service games during that timeframe.

