Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .733 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Read More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.596) and OPS (1.010) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.
- Acuna is batting .304 with two homers during his last games and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.
- In 78.1% of his 155 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 68 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has had an RBI in 65 games this season (41.9%), including 25 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored at least once 100 times this year (64.5%), including 35 games with multiple runs (22.6%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|77
|.339
|AVG
|.333
|.427
|OBP
|.401
|.605
|SLG
|.589
|39
|XBH
|40
|20
|HR
|21
|50
|RBI
|54
|42/46
|K/BB
|40/32
|33
|SB
|37
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman (10-8) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
