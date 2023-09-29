C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take the field on Friday at Truist Park against Allan Winans, who gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 304 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, racking up 615 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead MLB with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (927 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.295).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Winans gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Winans has two quality starts this year.

Winans is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Allan Winans Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Darius Vines Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jackson Rutledge

