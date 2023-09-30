Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Eagles favored to win by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Statesboro, Georgia
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|63.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|63.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Coastal Carolina has covered three times in four chances against the spread this year.
- The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+1100
|Bet $100 to win $1100
