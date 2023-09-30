The Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Georgia Tech is totaling 33.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 44th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 100th, allowing 29 points per contest. Bowling Green has been struggling offensively, ranking 17th-worst with 312 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 338.5 total yards per contest (53rd-ranked).

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Bowling Green 480 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312 (115th) 425.3 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.5 (50th) 192 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.8 (95th) 288 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.3 (108th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (130th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has 1,132 pass yards for Georgia Tech, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 148 rushing yards (37 ypg) on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jamal Haynes has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 331 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 99 yards (24.8 per game).

Trevion Cooley has carried the ball 39 times for 208 yards (52 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 74 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s leads his squad with 250 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 29 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 190 yards so far this campaign.

Christian Leary has been the target of 15 passes and compiled 11 grabs for 132 yards, an average of 33 yards per contest.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has recored 494 passing yards, or 123.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.8% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 32 times for 215 yards (53.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 84 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown and 146 receiving yards (36.5 per game) on 13 catches

Odieu Hiliare has hauled in 179 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Harold Fannin has racked up 144 reciving yards (36 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

