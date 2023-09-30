The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) host the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Notre Dame has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking 20th-best in total offense (477.2 yards per game) and seventh-best in total defense (260.6 yards allowed per game). Duke ranks 49th in the FBS with 424.5 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 15th-best by giving up only 276.3 total yards per contest.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

Notre Dame vs. Duke Key Statistics

Notre Dame Duke 477.2 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.5 (59th) 260.6 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (15th) 198.8 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (26th) 278.4 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (87th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 1,236 yards (247.2 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 70.4% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 77 times for 591 yards (118.2 per game), scoring five times.

Jeremiyah Love has racked up 176 yards on 26 attempts, scoring one time.

Chris Tyree has hauled in nine catches for 241 yards (48.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jayden Thomas has put together a 195-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets.

Jaden Greathouse's 12 catches have turned into 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 778 yards on 67-of-99 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 238 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 39 times for 258 yards (64.5 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught five passes for 76 yards.

Jalon Calhoun's 258 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions on 28 targets with one touchdown.

Jordan Moore has put together a 246-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 20 passes on 31 targets.

Nicky Dalmolin's 12 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 108 yards.

