With the college football season heading into Week 5, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the MAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the column below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Buffalo Bulls at Akron Zips 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Michigan Eagles at Central Michigan Chippewas 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Illinois Huskies at Toledo Rockets 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!