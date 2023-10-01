The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .282.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 13th in slugging.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 111 games this season (of 158 played), and had multiple hits in 56 of those games.

In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven in a run in 61 games this season (38.6%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 84 of 158 games this season, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Braves Players vs the Nationals

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 80 .294 AVG .271 .364 OBP .331 .535 SLG .503 37 XBH 35 17 HR 20 44 RBI 55 87/31 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings