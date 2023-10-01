Austin Riley vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Braves vs Nationals
|Braves vs Nationals Odds
|Braves vs Nationals Prediction
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .282.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 13th in slugging.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 111 games this season (of 158 played), and had multiple hits in 56 of those games.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven in a run in 61 games this season (38.6%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 84 of 158 games this season, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|.294
|AVG
|.271
|.364
|OBP
|.331
|.535
|SLG
|.503
|37
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|20
|44
|RBI
|55
|87/31
|K/BB
|83/28
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 243 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Rutledge (1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
