With the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), is Bijan Robinson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 213 yards (71 per game).

Robinson has tacked on 14 catches for 102 yards (34 per game) and one touchdown.

In three games, Robinson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0

