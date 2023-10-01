The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson head into the final of a three-game series against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 305 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, collecting 621 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead MLB with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (938 total runs).

The Braves have a league-high .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.296).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 25-year-old left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Darius Vines Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.