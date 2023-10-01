Should you bet on Desmond Ridder getting into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Ridder has racked up 41 yards (13.7 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Ridder has one rushing TD this season.

Desmond Ridder Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 18 115 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Packers 19 32 237 1 1 10 39 1 Week 3 @Lions 21 38 201 0 0 2 3 0

