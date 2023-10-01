Who has the advantage at the QB position when Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) match up with Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on October 1? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, keep reading.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Location: London, United Kingdom

TV: ESPN+

Desmond Ridder vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Desmond Ridder 2023 Stats Trevor Lawrence 3 Games Played 3 62.5% Completion % 64.6% 553 (184.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 736 (245.3) 2 Touchdowns 3 1 Interceptions 2 41 (13.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 59 (19.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 189.5 yards

: Over/Under 189.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

The Jaguars' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 75 points allowed (25.0 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville ranks 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 264.3, and it ranks 22nd in passing TDs allowed (five).

Against the run, the Jaguars are top-10 this season, ranking seventh in the NFL with 252 total rushing yards allowed (84.0 allowed per game). They also rank 10th in rushing TDs allowed (two).

Defensively, Jacksonville is 16th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.5%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 10th (41.7%).

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 239.5 yards

: Over/Under 239.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Falcons Defensive Stats

