Eddie Rosario vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Braves vs Nationals
|Braves vs Nationals Odds
|Braves vs Nationals Prediction
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .256 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 58.9% of his 141 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Nationals
- Click Here for Matt Olson
- Click Here for Travis d'Arnaud
- Click Here for Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Click Here for Ozzie Albies
- Click Here for Orlando Arcia
- Click Here for Austin Riley
- Click Here for Marcell Ozuna
- Click Here for Michael Harris II
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|67
|.280
|AVG
|.229
|.317
|OBP
|.294
|.520
|SLG
|.377
|27
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|5
|50
|RBI
|24
|66/14
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.00 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 6.00 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .322 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.