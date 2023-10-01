Eddie Rosario -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .256 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
  • In 58.9% of his 141 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
  • In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Rosario has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.
  • In 36.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
74 GP 67
.280 AVG .229
.317 OBP .294
.520 SLG .377
27 XBH 21
16 HR 5
50 RBI 24
66/14 K/BB 55/20
0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.00).
  • The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Rutledge (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.00 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 6.00 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .322 to his opponents.
