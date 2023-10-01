The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) play the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the outing.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Jaguars matching up with the Falcons, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have been winning one time, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Jaguars have had the lead one time, have been behind one time, and have been tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Falcons have been outscored two times and have been knotted up one time.

The Jaguars have been outscored in the second quarter in two games this season, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing eight points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Falcons have lost that quarter in one game and have tied two games.

The Jaguars have won the third quarter in two games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Jacksonville is averaging nine points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.7 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Falcons have won that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in one game.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in that quarter.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In the Falcons' three games this year, the team has been behind after the first half two times and have been knotted up one time.

In three games this season, the Jaguars have been winning after the first half one time and have trailed after the first half two times.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Falcons have won the second half in two games, with a 2-0 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in one game (0-1).

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Jaguars have won the second half in two games, going 1-1 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 17 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 10 points on average in the second half.

