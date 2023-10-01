How to Watch Falcons vs. Jaguars on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom
- TV: ABC
Falcons Insights
- The Falcons score 18.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Jaguars allow (25).
- The Falcons collect 65 fewer yards per game (283.3) than the Jaguars allow per contest (348.3).
- Atlanta rushes for 128.3 yards per game, 44.3 more than the 84 Jacksonville allows per contest.
- The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have six takeaways.
Falcons Away Performance
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Carolina
|W 24-10
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|Green Bay
|W 25-24
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|at Detroit
|L 20-6
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|Houston
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
