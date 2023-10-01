The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
Where: Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom

Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom TV: ABC

Falcons Insights

The Falcons score 18.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Jaguars allow (25).

The Falcons collect 65 fewer yards per game (283.3) than the Jaguars allow per contest (348.3).

Atlanta rushes for 128.3 yards per game, 44.3 more than the 84 Jacksonville allows per contest.

The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have six takeaways.

Falcons Away Performance

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Carolina W 24-10 FOX 9/17/2023 Green Bay W 25-24 FOX 9/24/2023 at Detroit L 20-6 FOX 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville - ESPN+ 10/8/2023 Houston - FOX 10/15/2023 Washington - CBS 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX

