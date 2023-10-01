On Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +460

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mack Hollins - - 22.5 (-113) Tyler Allgeier - 36.5 (-113) - Desmond Ridder 185.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) - Kyle Pitts - - 33.5 (-113) Drake London - - 43.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 64.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113)

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Evan Engram - - 46.5 (-113) Travis Etienne - 67.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Christian Kirk - - 52.5 (-113) Trevor Lawrence 234.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Calvin Ridley - - 66.5 (-113)

